5 questions with Roger Tornow, recently retired Illinois Farm Bureau art director

The changes I have observed over the years are technology coming at an ever-increasing pace, more awareness of the environment, increased stewardship of land, more training opportunities, and an awareness of the need for better life/work balance.

What are some of your favorite memories of the job?

The favorite part of my job has been the variety of things that I do and for the most part the freedom to experiment with new ideas and methods. I like working for a nonprofit association where I can use my skills to collectively help people do the things that are difficult to do individually.

What do you hope to accomplish in retirement?

I am somewhat reluctant to retire. Hey! If you have a 95 mph fastball, keep pitching!

Retirement will give me more time to spend with children and grandchildren and work on the list of projects that my wife has for me. My only hobby is running. I have run over 34,000 miles since starting work at Illinois Farm Bureau. I am looking forward to a trip to Sedona, Arizona. There is an artist colony there and my wife and I enjoyed joining a local group there for oil painting sessions. I will also look forward to running in the desert and the mountains. The scenery is fabulous.