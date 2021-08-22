5 sites near Old Lee Courthouse eyed for historic designation

DIXON — The Historic Preservation Commission is looking to add five properties to the city’s historic district.

Commissioner Antony Deter said the group passed a resolution to add the properties, which sit on the east side of the old Lee County Courthouse, and they approached the City Council for the next steps in the approval process.

The properties are a mix of residential and business at 204 East Third St., and 222, 218, 212, and 204 S. Ottawa Ave.

The goal is to add them to the district and preserve their historic integrity, Deter said.

The commission’s role is to review property owner plans that would change the facade or property features, and whether they would be in line with keeping the property’s historical significance.

“These properties are as historically significant as the properties that are currently included in the district; they are of the same era, construction, function and use as the surrounding district buildings, and they border the original Public Square,” according to the expansion proposal. “These properties have been maintained in a manner that is consistent with the district and inclusion of them will aide in keeping the original Public Square aesthetic and function intact.”

The historically significant features to be protected include the overall building shape and footprint, construction type, facade material and color, window size and shape, window material, and roofing and gutter/downspout materials.

Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said most properties in the historic district are businesses, and he would want to know what restrictions that would mean for a homeowner.

Councilman Dennis Considine said he thinks the properties would be a great addition to the district, and there wouldn’t be much responsibility for the owners.

