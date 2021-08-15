50 Cent to visit Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to promote Branson Cognac, champagne

PEORIA — Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has sold over 30 million records worldwide, and very soon, the rap megastar could be selling bottles of his liquor at a Midwest grocery store near you.
50 Cent is in the middle of visiting Hy-Vee grocery stores in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri and Nebraska over a 15-day span. He is promoting his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne. Fans are welcome to meet 50 at the locations and can get an autograph if they purchase a bottle.
Here's the complete schedule for the tour, including his past stops.
Aug. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.: in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
Aug. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.: Eagan Hy-Vee. Eagan, Minnesota
Aug. 14, 4-5:30 p.m. : Sioux Falls Empire Mall Hy-Vee. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Aug. 15, 4-5:30 p.m.: Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee. Ankeny, Iowa
Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. : Waukee Hy-Vee. Waukee, Iowa
Aug. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. : Coralville Crosspark Road Hy-Vee. Coralville, Iowa
Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.: The Shoppes at Grand Prairie Hy-Vee. Peoria, Illinois.
Aug. 23, 6-7:30 p.m.: Conley Road Hy-Vee. Columbia, Missouri.
Aug. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.: Springfield Hy-Vee. Springfield, Missouri.
Aug. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.: Lee's Summit West Hy-Vee. Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Aug. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.: Papillion Hy-Vee. Papillion, Nebraska
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that improves the physical safety and mental health of first responders in Illinois.
ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Journey back to the Illinois State Fair
Illinois State Fair Happy Hollow
1966: This year 1,122,000 attended the Illinois State Fair that featured more exhibits and more concessions. Crowds hurried through Happy Hollow many en route to ride the Zyklon.
Heinhold Hog Race
1985: Number 3 Pignocchio maintained the leads to win over other porkers. Five pigs break from a starting gate and tear around an oval track for a chocolate sandwich cookie.
Aerial view of Illinois State Fair
1945: This view was practically the same in 1966.
Illinois State Fair Coliseum
1969: A year of preparation leads up to the frantic, last minute grooming at the State Fair Coliseum. Those who have reached their moment of truth are exhibiting in the dairy ring at the right and the beef rings in the background.
Ferris wheel
1980: The Illinois State Fair winds up in Springfield with stock car racing and a demolition derby. The ferris wheel continues to run.
Goat Competitions
1985: Premier breeder, Julie Myers with Alonda, one of her goat entries. Julie won premier breeder, premier exhibitor, premier sire and junior champion buck awards in the open competitions. Myers is the daughter of Ralph and Judy Myers of Argenta.
Chester White gilt pig
1985: Maria Miller shows a Chester White gilt at the Illinois State Fair. Miller is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Miller.
Auctioneer Merrill Anderson
1981: Auctioneer Merrill Anderson of Newman solicits bids at the champion steer auction. Governor Jim Thompson passed up the auctioneer job. John Jeffries, 16, of Baylis earned $10,000 for his grand champion barrow.
Sale of champions
1981: Sale of champions draws a bidding crowd.
Shave and a haircut
1984: Craig Hicks, a 16-year-old members of the Sangamon Valley 4-H Club put the clipper to "Patty Sharyl" his Charolais entry in the 1984 Illinois State Fair Junior Show before the fair began. He is the son of Dale and Martha Hicks of Monticello.
Illinois Department of Agriculture
1981: The new headquarters of the Illinois Department of Agriculture and its adjoining parking lots have eliminated most the camping spaces.
Arts and Textile Building
1969: Illinois State Fair Arts and Textile Building.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!