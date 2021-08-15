 Skip to main content
50 Cent to visit Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to promote Branson Cognac, champagne

PEORIA — Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has sold over 30 million records worldwide, and very soon, the rap megastar could be selling bottles of his liquor at a Midwest grocery store near you.

50 Cent is in the middle of visiting Hy-Vee grocery stores in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri and Nebraska over a 15-day span. He is promoting his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne. Fans are welcome to meet 50 at the locations and can get an autograph if they purchase a bottle.

Here's the complete schedule for the tour, including his past stops.

Aug. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.: in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Aug. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.: Eagan Hy-Vee. Eagan, Minnesota

Aug. 14, 4-5:30 p.m. : Sioux Falls Empire Mall Hy-Vee. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Aug. 15, 4-5:30 p.m.: Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee. Ankeny, Iowa

Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. : Waukee Hy-Vee. Waukee, Iowa

Aug. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. : Coralville Crosspark Road Hy-Vee. Coralville, Iowa

Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.: The Shoppes at Grand Prairie Hy-Vee. Peoria, Illinois.

Aug. 23, 6-7:30 p.m.: Conley Road Hy-Vee. Columbia, Missouri.

Aug. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.: Springfield Hy-Vee. Springfield, Missouri.

Aug. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.: Lee's Summit West Hy-Vee. Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Aug. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.: Papillion Hy-Vee. Papillion, Nebraska

