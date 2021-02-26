50 miles away from one of the largest freshwater systems on Earth, why is groundwater running out in northeastern Illinois?

Now some of those wells are at risk of becoming inoperable as water levels drop. And drilling deeper isn’t a viable option.

In 2003, Joliet leaders said state officials told them there was enough water for 20 to 100 years, according to Tribune reporting, and the city planned to keep using the deep aquifers.

“When you say 20 to 100 years, it’s like saying you don’t know,” said Dennis Duffield, then Joliet’s public works and utilities director.

Modern modeling offers greater precision, and Abrams said scientists have worked to better communicate with town officials.

As for the question of “when,” Abrams said he flips it around: “When do you think a new well might go in here? Or when do you think this portion of your town might grow? Those are the kind of things that you have to understand to truly understand when.”

A regional effort

Today, Joliet accounts for significant demand on the deep aquifers southwest of Chicago, but the city’s exit won’t make up for all the withdrawn water, according to findings from the water survey. Even if all pumping stopped, it could take centuries for the aquifers to recharge.