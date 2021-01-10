 Skip to main content
6,700 new Illinois COVID cases, 101 more deaths
6,700 new Illinois COVID cases, 101 more deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 6,717 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 101 additional deaths Saturday.

The new cases brought the total number of known infections in Illinois to 1,024,039 and the statewide death toll to 17,494 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials also reported 102,903 new tests submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health over the previous 24 hours. The seven-day statewide rolling positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests was 8.3% for the period ending Friday.

As of Friday night, 3,589 hospital beds were filled by coronavirus patients, with 742 receiving intensive care and 393 on ventilators, officials said. Those figures were all as low as they have been since since the start of November.

