6 people shot, 1 fatally, while waiting for food in Chicago neighborhood

Six people standing outside a restaurant were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, with the wounded including a boy as young as 15, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street — a little more than two hours before another mass shooting that left 10 people wounded and a woman dead. Police did not say there’s any reason to believe there is a link between the two shootings.

All six victims in South Shore had been at 24 Hour Gyros & Subs, 2058 W. 71st St., waiting for their orders to be prepared, according to a preliminary police report. A man with a concealed carry license was standing nearby and he later told police someone in a gray Dodge Durango began firing toward the group.

The man licensed to carry a gun was armed and once gunfire broke out, he pulled his own handgun and began firing back toward the Durango, according to the report. It wasn’t clear whether any of the shots he fired hit anyone. He was taken in for additional questioning and his weapon was placed into evidence, officials said.

A woman suffered six gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she initially was listed in critical condition and later was pronounced dead, police said.

Kristina Grimes, 23, was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m., according to information released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday morning.

At least two teenagers were among those injured, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot and the knee and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Others wounded were:

A 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and he was taken to the University of Chicago where his condition was stabilized.

One 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and twice in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized.

Another 21-year-old was shot in the left arm and he was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Police initially said the six people had been standing outside when the SUV drove past and someone inside the vehicle began shooting at them. The SUV last was seen driving away, heading west on 71st Street, police said.

Several nearby vehicles were hit by bullets and damaged, as was the front door of a nearby nail salon, police said.

No arrests had been made and the shooting remained under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1