6 updates on coronavirus and Central Illinois for Thursday

Illinois health officials reported the state’s largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases and tests results Wednesday as Gov. JB Pritzker announced two new drive-thru testing facilities.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new cases Wednesday and 98 additional deaths. Those new cases coincided with 9,349 test results reported – the largest single-day output by nearly 2,000. Pritzker has said previously, however, that the number of tests reported daily fluctuates as private labs, state labs and hospitals all report on different schedules.
“That's the largest number yet, so that's why you see a larger positive testing result,” he said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Officials have set a goal of 10,000 tests per day, which they say will give them the most accurate picture of COVID-19’s spread in Illinois.
“Testing will help us know just how widespread the virus is and what communities are being impacted most and where we need to target our responses,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday at the briefing. “We already know some of this information through the testing that we have been able to do, but more is yet needed.”
The state’s death total grew to 1,565 and total cases grew to 35,108. The disease has been detected in people in 96 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Ezike said that as of Monday the number of people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19 was 4,665, of which 1,220 are in intensive care, and 747 of those patients are on ventilators.
She also said that more than 2,500 health workers have contracted COVID-19, including “potentially eight deaths” – the first time the state has released such numbers. She added that “health workers” can include people from hospital nurses to front desk attendants to nursing home workers.
The 92 deaths are:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases, including 1,565 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.
Capitol News Illinois