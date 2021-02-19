 Skip to main content
63 more deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois, among 2,200 cases
63 more deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois, among 2,200 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials reported 2,219 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 63 additional deaths.

That brings to 1,170,902 cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Illinois a year ago. The illness has claimed 20,192 lives.

There were 1,596 people hospitalized with COVID-19 late Thursday, with 366 patients in intensive care units and 190 on ventilators.

The state has received 2.6 million doses of the vaccine designed to prevent COVID-19, and has administered 2,060,706 of them as either the first or second of two required shots for each person to be inoculated.

Officials reported 83,673 doses were administered on Thursday.

