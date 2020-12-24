 Skip to main content
7,037 new COVID cases reported in Illinois on Thursday
Jackie Dever, LCHD Administrator, receiving her first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Tondra Harris, LCHD Director of Nursing

Jackie Dever, Livingston County Health Department administrator, gets her first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Tondra Harris, county director of nursing, on Wednesday.

 PROVIDED

An earlier version of this story had the incorrect number of cases in the headline. This version has been updated.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois health officials on Thursday said there were 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease within the previous 24 hours. 

There also were 96 additional deaths reported to the state Department of Public Health, including two women in their 80s from McLean County. 

Total cases across the state total 925,107 and 15,643 deaths.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 8.9%.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered but urged residents to stay home for the holidays to curb infection exposure.  

