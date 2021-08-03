7-day average of new COVID-19 cases tops 2,000 in Illinois for first time since early May

There were 1,107 coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide as of Monday Night, the first time since June 1 that more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Over the past week, there has been an average of 938 COVID-19 patients in hospitals per day, more than double the average of 423 patients during the week ending July 2.
As the delta variant contributes to a nationwide surge, there also has been a dramatic rise in the number of people in Illinois with severe cases, requiring treatment in intensive care units and with ventilators.
The state was averaging 194 COVID-19 patients in ICUs per day as of Monday, up from an average of 100 during the week ending July 2, an increase of 94%. An average of 74 patients were on ventilators, up from an average of 40 during the week ending July 2, an 85% increase.
While cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, the number deaths per day has remained in single digits since late June, with the exception of the week ending July 12, when the state averaged 10 deaths per day.
Deaths from COVID-19 lag behind cases and hospitalizations, so it remains to be seen how the prevalence of vaccinations helps prevent a wave of deaths from the latest spike in infections.
During the third wave of cases this spring, when a smaller portion of the population had been vaccinated, the average number of deaths hit 32 per day for the week ending May 15. The average number of daily fatalities peaked at 155 in early December.
The state reported eight more fatalities Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 23,458 since the start of the pandemic. In all, there have been 1,427,901 known cases of COVID-19 statewide.
With the state now undergoing another wave of the virus, vaccinations are on the rise once again after falling off dramatically throughout July.
The state has averaged 28,250 vaccine doses administered per day during the week ending Monday, the highest level since an average of 34,324 during the week ending July 2. The average dipped as low as 16,423 per day around Fourth of July weekend.
But with just under 59% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, the vaccination effort remains far from its April peak, when more than 100,000 shots were being administered each day.
48 Olympic athletes with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay