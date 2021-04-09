7 things people would like to change about FOIA in Illinois

The promise of the Illinois Freedom of Information Act is that average citizens should be able to receive information about how public agencies are making decisions, simply by asking for documents and records.

However, the statute — and the ways in which the statute is sometimes interpreted — is far from perfect. Here are seven changes that some people familiar with FOIA would like to see in Illinois, in no particular order.

1. Fewer exemptions on what information the government can withhold from the public.

“As a constituent who uses FOIA, I’m always going to tend toward less exemptions. I think that tension exists in exemptions and an agency’s willingness to take them. We’re all going to go up to our respective lines; I always want more (and) they always want to give less. I think that’s the tension.”

— Miriam Bhimani, frequent FOIA filer and self-described CPS watchdog

2. Modernizing the act to include better access to digital records and accessing those records electronically.

“I certainly think that there’s a lot of electronic access to records that needs to get updated. And that’s a huge one.”