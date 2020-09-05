700 weed applicants, 21 finalists: Some hopefuls aren’t happy about who’s still in the running for Illinois’ 75 marijuana dispensary licenses

Mint is not making its Illinois social equity partner available for interviews yet, Fakhouri said.

Each BLS region is allotted a certain number of the 75 licenses.

The 21 entities that remain in the running filed 343 applications, said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control. Ultimately, a company can’t own more than 10 dispensaries in Illinois, so some of those finalists will need to choose which region’s lottery they’ll end up competing in.

Hutchinson said she understands the disappointment some of the applicants feel, especially “after such a long and arduous process.”

She said achieving social equity takes time. It is written in the law that the state can award up to 425 more licenses after the first 75. She said the state will study the makeup of the industry, nationally and in Illinois, and figure out what can be done to make it better and more equitable.

“The thing that heartened me actually was that 60% of these applications satisfy the social equity portion of it because of who they are, and it wasn’t because of who they hired,” she said. “That was probably one of my biggest fears ... (that) it was going to be just a whole bunch of people that hired people.”