78 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Illinois. Here are the numbers.

SPRINGFIELD — State data shows the number of COVID-19 deaths now total 6,095 since the pandemic started.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday said 78 confirmed deaths were reported in the previous day.
The deaths are:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Union County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100
An additional 625 new cases of coronavirus disease also were reported during the period, for a total of 129,837.
Labs reported 20,820 specimens within 24 hours of Wednesday afternoon, for a total of 1,100,002.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs $43 billion budget that relies on federal aid, borrowing to overcome holes left by pandemic By Dan Petrella and Jamie Munks Chicago Tribune Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed a roughly $43 billion state spending plan that relies heavily on federal aid and borrowing to plug budget holes created by the coronavirus pandemic. While spending in the operating budget remains essentially flat from last year, the total plan for the year that begins July 1 includes repaying $1.6 billion that was borrowed to fill a shortfall in the current budget, and $2.2 billion in required transfers to other funds. The budget was approved by lawmakers along largely partisan lines during their abbreviated special session last month. The budget provides increases for social services and public health, but spending in other areas, including public education, will remain flat. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the enormous role government plays in keeping communities safe and providing the tools people need to build better lives," Pritzker said in a statement. “While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state revenues, investing in our people will allow the state to rebound and recover from this pandemic as we safely reopen.” The budget plan would allow for borrowing of up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve that would be repaid with expected but uncertain federal aid from Washington. State officials also hope there will be a loosening of restrictions on how the state can spend $3.5 billion in federal aid the state has already received. Pritzker has said repeatedly that he wants the federal government to deliver more aid to Illinois and all states to make up for revenue lost to the pandemic and resulting economic slowdown.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.