8 dead, at least 38 injured — including 4 teens — in weekend shootings

Two men died and 21 other people — including at least four teens — were injured in shootings over less than 24 hours in Chicago between late Saturday and Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At least 38 people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago, eight of them fatally, according to police.

Just after midnight Sunday, a 49-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the face and body by another man who had exited a silver sedan in the first block of Kilbourn Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody, police said.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man died and two other men were injured after shots were fired at them from a gray Jeep and blue Acura SUV in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The 46-year-old man, who had been shot in the back, died at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was in critical condition, and a 50-year-old man was shot in the arm and was in good condition, both at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody.