8 things you need to know about attending the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair begins today after taking a hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. As soon as the 2020 fair was canceled, planning began for 2021, according to Krista Lisser, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Here’s what you need to know about attending the 11-day event in Springfield:

1. The pandemic is not over. Although much of the fair’s activities remain in place, face masks will be required inside buildings. Face masks also will be required for those attending concerts and performances in the grandstand throughout the week. Additionally, much like protocol for Lollapalooza, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for those with tickets for the track grandstand (standing room only) events. Face masks will be free to anyone who needs one while at the fair.

2. You can get a jab in between the rides and noshes. If you want to get a COVID-19 shot in between visiting some of the more than 100 food vendors and jumping on carnival rides like the double Ferris wheel, visit one of the five vaccination sites around the fairgrounds sponsored by the Illinois Department of Public Health. There’s no appointment necessary to get the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot. Just show up with a photo ID and an insurance card if you have one. Attendees can also get tested for COVID-19 while roaming the fairgrounds.

3. There’s a food discount program. Every afternoon there will be a period called the “feeding frenzy” from 2 to 5 p.m., when discounts will be available at 20 different food vendors. During that time, the vendors will offer some items at a discounted rate. When you hear the “Jaws” music played over the loud speakers in the last 15 minutes, signaling the end of the frenzy, make sure your fried Oreos and various meats-on-sticks have been secured.

4. Check the calendar for special days at the fair: While the fair starts Thursday, check out the calendar of events before heading to the grounds. Kids under 12 get in for free on Saturday, Aug. 14, veterans and their families get in free on Sunday, Aug. 15, and seniors over 60 get in free Monday, Aug. 16. Other special days, like Governor’s Day on Wednesday, Aug. 18, will likely draw a crowd, too.

5. Hit the barns: The Illinois State Fair has more than 11,000 livestock entries this year. This celebration of agriculture — the state’s No. 1 industry — culminates in the governor’s Sale of Champions on Tuesday, Aug. 17, “Agriculture Day.” “Even if you’re from the city, it’s a great thing to see all the kids with their livestock that they’ve worked for a year round on,” Lisser said.

6. New Route 66 experience: One new attraction coming to the state fair this year is the Route 66 Experience, which explores the historic highway that runs from Chicago’s Loop business district to Santa Monica, California. “It is going to take you from the most southern tip of Route 66 in Illinois all the way to Chicago without having to leave the fairgrounds,” Lisser said.

7. Get tickets in advance for the grandstand: If you want to attend a grandstand concert or performance, make sure to get your tickets beforehand to enjoy performances from country stars like Kane Brown, Chris Young and Bret Michaels, to hits from the I Love the ’90s Tour, which features Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Coolio and more. There’s even some comedy this year — the fair is hosting Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias for a stand-up show.

8. Celebrate 100 years of bovine sculpted in butter: Stop by the Dairy Building to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the “Butter Cow,” sculpted out of 500 pounds of butter. This tradition is so beloved that Lisser said photos of fairgoers in front of the dairy cow have graced some Christmas cards. The theme this year is that there are 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk — so there are 13 hearts hidden in the cow.

