80 additional Illinois COVID-19 deaths announced; Pritzker outlines revised budget forecast because of coronavirus

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said general revenue funds are being revised down $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2020 and $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2021 because of the coronavirus.

The numbers were announced by the governor in a press conference in Chicago. In a statement, Pritzker said: "This is a public health crisis – but it is accompanied by massive economic disruption that’s unprecedented in modern history. Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front: we will not go without a state budget."

The statement said: "With short term borrowing to bridge through this crisis, the total shortfall for fiscal year 2021 is $6.2 billion when compared to the spending plan put forth by the governor in February. That shortfall expands to $7.4 billion if the constitutional amendment to move to a graduated income tax does not pass."