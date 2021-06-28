85 COVID-19 cases now tied to outbreak at Central Illinois summer camp

"Around the world and here in Illinois, this virus is very much present," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, continuing to stress the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Central Illinois summer camp has led to at least 85 cases of the virus among teens and adult staff, and to other cases at a nearby conference, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday.
The two outbreaks occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties.
At the summer camp, held in mid-June, the state health department said it was aware of “only a handful” of campers and staff who received COVID-19 vaccines. Masks were not required indoors, and the camp was not checking vaccination status, the agency said.
Most of the cases were among teens, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.
“The perceived risk to children may seem small, but even a mild case of COVID-19 can cause long-term health issues,” she said. “Additionally, infected youth who may not experience severe illness can still spread the virus to others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated or those who don’t build the strong expected immune response to the vaccine.”
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Crossing Camp in Rushville, where the virus exposure took place between June 13 and June 17, was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleaning and disinfection, the Schuyler County Health Department said in a June 22 statement, and it was working with the camp to provide guidance. Any adults or children who visited the camp during the exposure dates should get tested for COVID-19, the agency said.
Some of those at the camp attended a nearby conference, which led to 11 more cases, according to the state health department. At least 70% of the conference cases were among unvaccinated people, the agency said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Chicago on Monday that state health officials are working with the CDC to determine which specific variant of the coronavirus is behind the church camp outbreak.
While the state has lifted capacity limits and most other COVID-19-related restrictions, “it’s imperative that we remember that this doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over,” Pritzker said. “Around the world, and here in Illinois, this virus is very much present, infecting people, hospitalizing some and, tragically, killing others every day.”
The governor again encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots, noting that there has been a recent rise in cases among unvaccinated people younger than 16. Only those 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
More than 70% of eligible Illinois residents already have received at least one dose, but that leaves more than 5 million people statewide unprotected, Pritzker said.
Top pics from the weekend: US Gymnastics Olympic Trials and more
APTOPIX Spain McAfee
John McAfee's wife Janice gestures on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
Joan Mateu
APTOPIX Sri Lanka Prison Unrest
Death-row inmates of Sri Lanka's Welikada prison protest holding banners from the roof of the prison in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 25, 2021. About 150 death-row inmates in Sri Lanka began a hunger strike to demand their sentences be commuted, prison officials said, after the nation's president pardoned a former lawmaker who had been condemned for an election-related killing. Banners read "Treat all inmates equally," "Grant bail on appeal applications," "Minister! Stop bogus promises," "Grant pardon to us like you did to terrorists and notorious politicians." (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Eranga Jayawardena
APTOPIX Belgium EU Summit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a question during a news conference at the end of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 25, 2021. EU leaders discussed the economic challenges the bloc faces due to coronavirus restrictions and will review progress on their banking union and capital markets union. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)
Stephanie Lecocq
APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami
Faydah Bushnaq, of Sterling, Va., center, is hugged by Maria Fernanda Martinez, of Boca Raton, Fla., as they stand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Bushnaq is vacationing and stopped to write "Pray for their Souls" in the sand. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
APTOPIX Senegal Protest
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest against the proposal of an anti-terrorism law and reform of the penal code in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Panama
Drivers line up in the parking lot of Rommel Fernandez soccer stadium being used as a vaccination center to distribute shots of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 in Panama City, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Arnulfo Franco
APTOPIX Russia Naval Show
Russian submarines and warships are moored at the St. Petersburg Marine Station closed to receive cruise ships due to the coronavirus pandemic, during the International Maritime Defense show in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
APTOPIX Hollywood Hills Robbery
Los Angeles County Coroner checks the inside of a tent covering a body, as investigators gather at a crime scene in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Jun. 25, 2021. A robbery early Friday in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood erupted in an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded several victims and another suspect, Los Angeles police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami
This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)
HOGP
APTOPIX Germany Attack
Police are positioned at the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
APTOPIX US France Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, accompanied by Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, of Australia, speaks at the OECD headquarters in Paris, Friday, June 25, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
APTOPIX Israel Pride Parade
People take part in the annual Pride Parade, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 25, 2021. Tens of thousands of people attended the parade on Friday in one of the largest public gatherings held in Israel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Biden
Ashton Mota, of the GenderCool Project, hugs President Joe Biden after he spoke during an event to commemorate Pride Month, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
APTOPIX Iowa Daily Life
Kaedence Munier, 11, of Marion, Iowa, rests on the back of her cow Miracle in the dairy barn during the 2021 Linn County Fair in Central City, Iowa, on Friday, June 25, 2021. Kaedence is part of the Prairie Union Wildcats 4H. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)
Jim Slosiarek
APTOPIX Justice Voting Rights
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference on voting rights at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Mexico US Immigration
Nicaraguan migrant Jose Luis Alvarado and his partner Wendy Sarai, a migrant from Guatemala, and their 6-month-old daughter Dahna Sarai, eat breakfast in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, June 25, 2021. Alvarado was forced to wait for his court hearing in Ciudad Juarez for two years under the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Alvarado, a professional nurse, had to flee his native Nicaragua for helping out demonstrators against the government in 2018. Tuesday's DHS announcement that asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection brings new hope for Alvarado. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Christian Chavez
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinian carry and evacuate a boy to take cover boy from amid the gas tear canisters fired by Israeli soldiers during protest against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
APTOPIX Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Harris visited the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami
In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Kylee Carter competes during the qualifying round for women's javelin throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX Capitol Breach Investigation
Michael Fanone, left, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters, leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Avione Allgood-Whetstone competes during the qualifying round for the women's javelin throw put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami
Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside. The seaside condominium building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
APTOPIX Indonesia Hindu Festival
A worshipper throws chicken into the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering to the gods during Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Every year people gather for the annual festival where offerings of rice, fruit, vegetables, livestock or money are made to Hindu gods at the active volcano to ask for blessings and assure a bountiful harvest. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
Trisnadi
APTOPIX Russia Scarlet Sails
A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during a the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, early Saturday, June 26, 2021, with statues on the roof of the State Hermitage museum in the foreground. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
APTOPIX Diamondbacks Padres Baseball
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers breaks his bat as he grounds out while batting during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
APTOPIX Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Adolphe Pierre-Louis
APTOPIX Palestinians Activist Death
Palestinian security officers in plainclothes detain a demonstrator during clashes that erupted following a rally protesting the death of Palestinian Authority outspoken critic Nizar Banat, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Banat who was a candidate in parliamentary elections called off earlier this year died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons last Thursday, his family said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
APTOPIX Philippines Aquino
Military personnel carry a portrait of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III before his burial at Church of Gesu, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Aquino was buried in austere state rites during the pandemic Saturday with many remembering him for standing up to China over territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in a Southeast Asian nation where his parents helped topple a dictator. He was 61. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Basilio Sepe
APTOPIX US Gymnastics Olympic Trials
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Pablo Gomez splashes water on his face during the men's 20000-meter race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Springfield, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX George Floyd Officer Trial
Jennifer Starr Dodd, center, and other supporters react to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, Friday, June 25, 2021, at George Floyd Square where Floyd was killed, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Turkey Europe Pride
Protesters are detained by police in central Istanbul, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and detained dozens of LGTBI activists as hundreds defied a ban and tried to stage a gay pride event. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
APTOPIX France Europe Pride
Crowds are seen at the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, Saturday, June 26, 2021. This year's march in Paris comes amid widespread fury and concern in Europe about legislation in EU-member nation Hungary that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France
Women wears traditional Breton clothes as they wait the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Robyn Stevens pours water over her head during the women's 20000-meter race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Springfield, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Mexico Venezuela Dominican Republic Baseball
Dominican Republic outfielder Johan Mieses, left, is congratulated by his teammates after he scored a run against Venezuela during a final Olympic baseball qualifier game, in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, June 26, 2021. The Dominican Republic went on to win 8-5. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
APTOPIX Mexico LGBT March
A member of the LGBT community celebrates sexual diversity in Mexico City, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Thousands of people marched through Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest Gay pride events in Latin America. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France
Italy's Kristian Sbaragli, left, and France's Bryan Coquard, right, lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool Photo via AP)
Anne-Christine Poujoulat
APTOPIX US Gymnastics Olympic Trials
Sam Mikulak celebrates his performance on the still rings during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
APTOPIX Vatican Pope
A man shows Pope Francis a rosary during a meeting with members of Catholic charity Caritas, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
APTOPIX Mariners White Sox Baseball
A tarp covers the infield as fans wait during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. After two rain delays the game was suspended in the third inning until Sunday, June 27th. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
A girl plays on a float as children swim off the Key Sombrero of Morrocoy National Park, Falcon state, Venezuela, Saturday, June 26, 2021. "Full Day" packaged trips include transportation, meals and recreational games, which have become popular during the flexible quarantine measures related to the pandemic, permitting certain businesses to operate for a limited period. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Severe Weather Indiana
A tree lies topped over after a tornado touched down along Indiana 18 near County Road 600 East, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Carroll County, Ind. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday two tornados touched down in north central Indiana. Reports of damage in Carroll County included mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes, but there were no reports of any injuries. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
Nikos Frazier
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Anna Hall falls during the women's heptathlon 100 hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX US Gymnastics Olympic Trials
Yul Moldauer competes in the floor exercise during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
APTOPIX NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing
Sparks fly from under the race car of Kyle Larson (5) as he drives towards the finish line after being passed by Alex Bowman to lose the lead on the last lap of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Bowman won the race. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
APTOPIX Germany Attack
Flowers and candles in front of a closed and cordoned off department store in the city centre of Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Authorities say a man armed with a long knife killed several people and injured others, some seriously, in Germany’s southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday before being shot by police and arrested. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami
Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
APTOPIX Pacific Northwest Heat Wave
Carlos Torres hydrates, even as ashes have not yet cooled at his mobile home of 22 years, as he was looking for paperwork during the aftermath of a fire in Kelseyville, Calif., that burned three mobile homes, two separate garages and vehicles, a single family dwelling and outbuildings in a wind whipped brush fire that prompted tense moments and evacuations, amid temperatures well over 100 degrees, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
Kent Porter
APTOPIX Chicago Pride
Zoe Meier, 19, center, laughs with Stella Gross Shader, 20, front right, during the Pride in the Park festival, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Chicago's Grant Park. The festival is one of the largest public gatherings held in Chicago since the city and the state reopened. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Katie Nageotte celebrates during the finals of the women's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Tara Davis, right, celebrates with Hunter Woodall after the finals of the women's long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX US Gymnastics Olympic Trials
Brody Malone competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
APTOPIX Davis Barrios Boxing
Gervonta Davis celebrates after defeating Mario Barrios after the WBA Super Lightweight world championship boxing match on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
APTOPIX Austria F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, centre, of the Netherlands leads ahead during the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Olivia Gruver competes during the finals of the women's pole vault near a sign displaying the temperature at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX India Daily Life
A street vendor sells cotton candy at a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Paul Chelimo celebrates after beating Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid in the finals of men's 5000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX Athletics Giants Baseball
San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali, middle, celebrates in front of Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman after driving in Steven Duggar for the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
APTOPIX Nakatani Lomachenko Boxing
Vasiliy Lomachenko, of Ukraine, lands a right to Masayoshi Nakatani, of Japan, during a lightweight bout Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
APTOPIX Hungary Netherlands Czech Republic Euro 2020 Soccer
Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after his teammate Czech Republic's Tomas Holes scored their side first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool)
Darko Bandic
APTOPIX Pride March New York
Christopher Williams and his husband Ed Stallsworth kiss while marching with the Pride Puppets at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
APTOPIX 2021 BET Awards
Lil Nas X arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
APTOPIX Spain Catalonia
Police officers are seen through the hole of a guillotine which was brought to a protest against the visit of Spain's King Felipe VI to Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Supporters of independence for Catalonia have protested against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain's King Felipe VI, who is a symbol of rule from Madrid. The king is in Barcelona to help mark the opening of a major international wireless trade fair. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
Joan Mateu
APTOPIX Metra Train Collision
Metra police and engineers work the scene where a train collided with a vehicle, killing three occupants, including a child, in the 10300 block of South Vincennes in the East Beverly neighborhood of Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinian demonstrators march with torches during a demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
APTOPIX 2021 BET Awards
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
APTOPIX 2021 BET Awards
Jazmine Sullivan accepts the album of the year award for "Heaux Tales" as her mother Pam Sullivan looks on at right at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
APTOPIX 2021 BET Awards
Queen Latifah reacts as she accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
JuVaughn Harrison competes during the finals of the men's long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world record in the finals of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX US Gymnastics Olympic Trials
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
APTOPIX Chicago Shootings
Chicago police work the scene where at least eight people were shot in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, late Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics
Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the final in the men's 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX Cubs Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.