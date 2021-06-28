85 COVID-19 cases now tied to outbreak at Central Illinois summer camp

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Central Illinois summer camp has led to at least 85 cases of the virus among teens and adult staff, and to other cases at a nearby conference, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday.

The two outbreaks occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties.

At the summer camp, held in mid-June, the state health department said it was aware of “only a handful” of campers and staff who received COVID-19 vaccines. Masks were not required indoors, and the camp was not checking vaccination status, the agency said.

Most of the cases were among teens, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

“The perceived risk to children may seem small, but even a mild case of COVID-19 can cause long-term health issues,” she said. “Additionally, infected youth who may not experience severe illness can still spread the virus to others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated or those who don’t build the strong expected immune response to the vaccine.”

The Crossing Camp in Rushville, where the virus exposure took place between June 13 and June 17, was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleaning and disinfection, the Schuyler County Health Department said in a June 22 statement, and it was working with the camp to provide guidance. Any adults or children who visited the camp during the exposure dates should get tested for COVID-19, the agency said.

Some of those at the camp attended a nearby conference, which led to 11 more cases, according to the state health department. At least 70% of the conference cases were among unvaccinated people, the agency said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Chicago on Monday that state health officials are working with the CDC to determine which specific variant of the coronavirus is behind the church camp outbreak.

While the state has lifted capacity limits and most other COVID-19-related restrictions, “it’s imperative that we remember that this doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over,” Pritzker said. “Around the world, and here in Illinois, this virus is very much present, infecting people, hospitalizing some and, tragically, killing others every day.”

The governor again encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots, noting that there has been a recent rise in cases among unvaccinated people younger than 16. Only those 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

More than 70% of eligible Illinois residents already have received at least one dose, but that leaves more than 5 million people statewide unprotected, Pritzker said.