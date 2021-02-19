9 more convictions tossed in infamous Chicago police scandal

CHICAGO — A judge on Friday threw out felony convictions of nine more people framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant, including that of a man who gained fame more than two decades ago when his life in a notorious housing project was chronicled in an award-winning documentary.

The judge's ruling at the request of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is the latest chapter in a story of corruption that dates back years and led courts beginning in 2016 to start overturning convictions in drug cases of African Americans who were framed by former Sgt. Ronald Watts. With Friday's ruling, judges have thrown out well over 100 convictions. In some cases, Watts' victims refused to pay him money or did something that angered him; in others, there appears to be no reason for why he targeted them.

Among the seven men and two women whose cases were tossed out Friday was Lloyd Newman. In the 1990s, Newman and LeAlan Jones teamed up with a radio producer to create a 30-minute documentary called “Ghetto Life 101” about the Ida B. Wells Homes where the two teens lived. The trio then worked on another National Public Radio documentary about a 5-year-old boy who was dropped from a 14th floor window at the South Side housing project, winning a Peabody award and a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. They also later wrote a book.