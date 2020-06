929 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Union County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

A total of 124,759 cases, including 5,736 deaths, in 101 counties are being reported.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,841 specimens for a total of 982,016. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28–June 3 is 6%.

What’s the recovery rate for COVID-19 in Illinois? That number is now available. But it’s complicated.

