97-year-old author surprised when decades-old book is found

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A lifelong historian and writer, 97-year-old Margery Frisbie of Arlington Heights no longer sees well enough to read books, not even the recently unearthed novel she wrote decades ago.

"The funny thing is, I have no idea what the plot of the story is. I have no idea," Frisbie says, her words gaining momentum and volume as she ponders the possibilities. "I'm as surprised as the reader. Isn't that fun?"

She's getting the full story thanks to Matt Binns, who is married to Frisbie's daughter, Margaret Frisbie. Binns, who reads a wide variety of "poems in a time of plague" on YouTube in the English accent he grew up with in England, decided to read his mother-in-law's book to her face to face when he can, and on YouTube as well.

"She is a poet, an author, columnist, biographer, activist, mother of eight, and delightful company to boot," says Binns, who also has a diverse background.

In his career across three continents, Binns established a popular beach bar off the Isthmus of Kra in the Gulf of Thailand, teaches a film class about mechanical special effects at Columbia College in Chicago, and builds installations for companies and museums through his company at giantglobes.com.