974 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 974 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide.

There also were 23 additional deaths in:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female over 100

- Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–31 is 6%.

