A bull shark in the Mississippi River? A paleontologist investigates

ALTON — Researchers have confirmed at least two bull shark sightings in the Mississippi River over the last 100 years.

In both cases, bull sharks managed to swim upstream past St. Louis — more than 1,160 river miles from the Gulf of Mexico where they are normally found — according to paleontologist Dr. Ryan Shell and WVU Potomac State College librarian Nick Gardner.

According to the two, bull sharks have been caught in the area at least twice: once in 1937 and again in 1995. They are one of the few shark species known to swim into freshwater and have been known to travel substantially inland in tropical freshwater in Africa, Asia, Australia and South America.

When it comes to the Mississippi River, however, most sightings are found downstream from the Arkansas-Louisiana state line.

The researchers found numerous accounts of bull sharks this far north in the Mississippi River, but were left with only the two sightings after ruling out hoaxes and misidentifications.

In 1937, a five-foot long bull shark was caught by two fishermen at Alton. This is the farthest inland a shark has been known to travel within the Mississippi River. Other investigators have studied the case and concluded it was verifiable.

The other sighting, less commonly known, was in 1995 when a bull shark was found caught in a grate at the Rush Island Power Station near Festus, Missouri.

"The 1937 sighting seems to be the cause for people jumping to a bull shark identification whenever they think they've spotted a shark on the Mississippi," said Gardner.

"In most cases, we found that if it wasn't an outright hoax, it was never a bull shark," he said. "More often it was a case of a shark being caught in the Gulf that was dumped from a boat, or a total misidentification of a freshwater fish."

Some sightings were determined to be mere fabrications — including reports of bull shark teeth being found in Minnehaha Creek in Minnesota in 2005. The researchers said that report started as an April Fool's joke and spread across the internet before being reported numerous times by news outlets as factual.

"The persistence of the Minnehaha Creek story is a lesson unto itself on how unreliable information can spread online," said Gardner. "This project really intrigued me as a model for how fake news can mislead and appear credible and I think it deserves further study. We've written up the biology side, but not the sociology side."

Shell and Gardner said they couldn't rule out bull sharks' ability to traverse into the upper Mississippi River basin, noting that factors often cited as possible barriers, such as temperature, could not be substantiated.

"Instead, we found that bull sharks actually have a wide tolerance for different temperatures," said Shell.

He said the researchers are left with more questions than answers.

"We don't understand how physical barriers like dams and locks play a role, if at all, or what may motivate the sharks to move upstream," Shell said. "We can answer what, when, and where that sharks did this, but not how or why."

They said bull sharks appear to exhibit cryptic behavior such as swimming along the bottom during the daytime. They also noted water visibility is generally poor along much of the Mississippi River. Locks don't seem to halt similarly sized fish such as gars or sturgeons from moving up the Mississippi River, they said, and bull sharks seem to navigate locks just fine elsewhere in the world.

"It's easy to dismiss these cases as one-off events," Shell said. "But that ignores the interesting question of how these animals evaded detection and got so far upstream in the first place."

The researchers also also reviewed archaeological and fossil records, but didn't find much evidence.

"Often the archaeological reports of shark teeth don't provide useful sketches or photographs, if any at all, and effort is not made to identify them convincingly to the species level," Shell said.

They noted that shark teeth are not unusual in many archaeological sites and apparently were desirable for indigenous trade.

The researchers' findings appear in the July issue of Marine and Fishery Sciences.

"Our research has left us with more questions than answers," Gardner said. "So our hope is to start a dialogue around bull shark behavior and encourage others to join us in exploring the problem."

Shell is a paleontological resources assistant for the U.S. Forest Service in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He has previously taught at the University of Dayton and Wright State University. His research includes vertebrate fossil and subfossil records throughout the Midwest, for species as diverse as bobcats and rattlesnakes.

Gardner is a librarian at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia who teaches library instruction and provides reference assistance for students. In his spare time, he collaborates with other researchers on scientific topics.

