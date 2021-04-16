A deal to reopen Chicago high schools Monday advances to a full teachers union vote, would open school vaccine clinics to students 16 and up and their families

Ava Thompson, a senior at Jones College Prep, said a “good amount” of her classmates have already received their first vaccine doses. Some qualified because they have high-risk medical conditions or because they work in restaurants or in other eligible jobs. Others have traveled elsewhere in Illinois or to other states where anyone 16 and older qualifies. Thompson herself said she went to Springfield for her vaccine.

“What makes me feel more comfortable (about returning to school) is I know my peers are being vaccinated,” said Thompson, who spoke at a rally this week in favor of reopening CPS high schools, prior to the announcement of the tentative deal with the teachers union. “I understand some people might not feel comfortable, and that’s their choice.”

Roughly 36% of high school students had indicated they want to return to buildings during survey results CPS released in late March. Among those grades, 62% of white students opted in, compared with 54% of multiracial students, 36% of Black students, 29% of Asian students and 28% of Hispanic and Latino students.