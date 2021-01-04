A family lost everything in a fire 2 days before Christmas. Their neighbors rushed to help make them whole

Jordan Jackson has a little morning routine. He runs from the living room in his family’s Evanston, Illinois, apartment back to his parents’ bedroom and checks if his mom is awake. If she’s sleeping, he kisses her cheek and runs back out. A few minutes later: repeat.

Jordan is 9 and he’s autistic. His mom, Mayra Jackson, said the routine soothes him. (She’s pretty fond of it too.)

On the morning of Dec. 23, Jordan and his younger brother, Nicholas, were playing in the living room of their garden apartment with their dad, Latwian Jackson, who was getting ready to log on to his computer to start his work day. It wasn’t quite 7 a.m.

Jordan commenced to running. On one of his return trips, he yelled, “Papi! Papi! There’s a fire!”

Flames had erupted behind the wall where Mayra slept. She awoke to her husband telling her there was a fire. Jordan and Nicholas, 4, started to cry. Mayra and Latwian rushed them out a back door. Only Latwian was dressed for the day.

They grabbed nothing but Mayra’s phone, which she was using to call 911 when Jill Miller appeared outside their back door.