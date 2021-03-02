A hidden secret over a century ago, the Underground Railroad ran through Central Illinois

"The stations were approximately five miles apart, because that's about the best you could do in a horse and buggy on rural dirt roads while you were trying to hide individuals," Ackerman noted.

Uriah Crosby, one of Morton's first settlers and one of Tazewell County's "Freedom Train" conductors, made an exception to the five-mile interval between stations, Ackerman added. Because Washington was one of the county's largest municipalities, Crosby detoured around the community, which lengthened the journey to the next station — the home of George Kern near Metamora.

"(Washington) was also settled by individuals from Virginia, which happened to be more pro-slavery," Ackerman said.

Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society President Susan Rynerson said that Underground Railroad volunteers operated in rural areas because of the need for secrecy. In communities like Washington or Pekin, there was too little privacy and too much risk of encountering bounty hunters who had the law on their side and could operate in the open.

"In addition, the (Illinois River) was the superhighway of the day," Rynerson said. "It allowed bounty hunters to quickly grab a fugitive and head for St. Louis. Secrecy was key to success, so the best routes stayed out in the country."