A niece made funeral arrangements for her uncle dying of COVID-19. Then she learned about a life-saving surgery. Now he’s ready to karaoke again.

“If we said no to those patients from being donors, that means we are not going to have enough organs to save lives,” said Dr. Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Program, who performed the procedure. He noted that there have been more than 32 million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the U.S.

Aquino was born and raised in the Philippines before he moved to Illinois to pursue a medical career. He worked as a phlebotomist in suburban hospitals when the pandemic took hold, and had direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

On May 14 of last year, he couldn’t breathe and drove himself to the emergency room. Doctors placed Aquino on a ventilator. He also received convalescent plasma and was placed on a life-support machine for the heart and lungs called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO.

The disease had permanently damaged Aquino’s lungs, and his prognosis was grim.

“It was so crazy, an emotional roller coaster,” said Sundstrom, who is Aquino’s goddaughter.