 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A piece of history: 7 facts about the Old McLean County Courthouse
0 comments
editor's pick top story
OUR HISTORY | BY THE NUMBERS
BY THE NUMBERS

A piece of history: 7 facts about the Old McLean County Courthouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The domed Old McLean County Courthouse is an iconic part of the downtown Bloomington landscape — and is an important link to the region's past.

The parcel bounded by Washington, Jefferson, Center and Main streets for 144 years was the site of legal challenges and court cases, from the days when President Andrew Jackson was in the White House and a future President Abraham Lincoln was a visitor to Bloomington law offices.  

The current American Renaissance-structure has survived being demolished in 1965 and 1988 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. 

4th

DOMINANT

The sun sets on July 31 over the former McLean County Courthouse in downtown Bloomington. The building is now the McLean County Museum of History.

How many courthouses have been built on the plot, the centerpiece of what's now known as the McLean County Courthouse and Square. The current structure was dedicated in 1903. 

339.25

Cost, in dollars, to build the first McLean County Courthouse on the parcel, in 1832, by lawyer Asahel Gridley. The small frame building was replaced in 1836 by a two-story brick courthouse that served until 1868.

250,000

SECONDARY

The sculpture of Abraham Lincoln outside the Old McLean County Courthouse is readied for moving during a construction project in April 2015. 

Estimated cost, in dollars, of damage from 1900 fire to third courthouse on same site. It was demolished and a new cornerstone laid in 1901. The foundations are on top of the previous structure. It was designed by William H. Reeves, of the Reeves and Baillie firm.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

100

Interior height, in feet, of rotunda in the center of the building. At the top is a painting representing peace and prosperity. The drum and copper dome is said the be modeled after the Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican.

SECONDARY

Crowds fill around the McLean County Courthouse for a chance to win a turkey in the 1930s.

1976 

Year McLean County Circuit Court operations were shifted out to the new Law and Justice Center a few blocks away. Some county offices were housed there until the early 1990 and the McLean County Museum of History opened in the building the next year. 

SECONARY

Bloomington and Normal Railway cars are lined up on the east side of the McLean County courthouse square in downtown Bloomington in this circa 1905 postcard view.

1.2 million

Funding, in dollars, for restoration project of building in 2002. The dome was rehabbed, as was the clock. The tower bell rang for the first time nearly half a century on Dec. 24, 2004. 

20,000

Objects that are preserved by museum, which has seven exhibit galleries, 15,000 books on history, and 2,000 feet of historical papers and images.

Recognize these places? 10 historical photos from The Pantagraph archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling
State and Regional

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling

  • Updated

State officials have said it is still too early to tell whether the current trends are a result of the Tier 3 mitigation measures that were ordered statewide on Nov. 20. Those include closing casinos and video gaming facilities, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a room’s capacity and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ann Simmons, mother of Rica Rountree, reacts to Cynthia Baker’s life sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News