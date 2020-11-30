A piece of history: 7 facts about the Old McLean County Courthouse

Estimated cost, in dollars, of damage from 1900 fire to third courthouse on same site. It was demolished and a new cornerstone laid in 1901. The foundations are on top of the previous structure. It was designed by William H. Reeves, of the Reeves and Baillie firm.

100

Interior height, in feet, of rotunda in the center of the building. At the top is a painting representing peace and prosperity. The drum and copper dome is said the be modeled after the Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican.

1976

Year McLean County Circuit Court operations were shifted out to the new Law and Justice Center a few blocks away. Some county offices were housed there until the early 1990 and the McLean County Museum of History opened in the building the next year.

1.2 million

Funding, in dollars, for restoration project of building in 2002. The dome was rehabbed, as was the clock. The tower bell rang for the first time nearly half a century on Dec. 24, 2004.

20,000