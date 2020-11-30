A piece of history: 7 facts about the Old McLean County Courthouse

The domed Old McLean County Courthouse is an iconic part of the downtown Bloomington landscape — and is an important link to the region's past.
The parcel bounded by Washington, Jefferson, Center and Main streets for 144 years was the site of legal challenges and court cases, from the days when President Andrew Jackson was in the White House and a future President Abraham Lincoln was a visitor to Bloomington law offices.
The current American Renaissance-structure has survived being demolished in 1965 and 1988 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
How many courthouses have been built on the plot, the centerpiece of what's now known as the McLean County Courthouse and Square. The current structure was dedicated in 1903.
339.25
Cost, in dollars, to build the first McLean County Courthouse on the parcel, in 1832, by lawyer Asahel Gridley. The small frame building was replaced in 1836 by a two-story brick courthouse that served until 1868.
250,000
Estimated cost, in dollars, of damage from 1900 fire to third courthouse on same site. It was demolished and a new cornerstone laid in 1901. The foundations are on top of the previous structure. It was designed by William H. Reeves, of the Reeves and Baillie firm.
100
Interior height, in feet, of rotunda in the center of the building. At the top is a painting representing peace and prosperity. The drum and copper dome is said the be modeled after the Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican.
1976
Year McLean County Circuit Court operations were shifted out to the new Law and Justice Center a few blocks away. Some county offices were housed there until the early 1990 and the McLean County Museum of History opened in the building the next year.
1.2 million
Funding, in dollars, for restoration project of building in 2002. The dome was rehabbed, as was the clock. The tower bell rang for the first time nearly half a century on Dec. 24, 2004.
20,000
Objects that are preserved by museum, which has seven exhibit galleries, 15,000 books on history, and 2,000 feet of historical papers and images.
