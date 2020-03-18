A retired nurse with history of respiratory issues is confirmed as state’s first coronavirus fatality. But relatives don’t know how she contracted it.

When Patricia Frieson texted her brother last week that she was going to the hospital with difficultly breathing, she didn’t seem overly worried.

Frieson, a retired nurse, had struggled with health problems for years and required the use of a walker to get around when she left her home on Chicago's South Side. As a child, she suffered from double pneumonia and continued to struggle with respiratory issues, said her brother, Richard Frieson.

But as she started to show symptoms of the coronavirus and her condition deteriorated, a test confirmed the worst-case scenario; Frieson, 61, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, becoming the state’s first fatality connected to the pandemic.

Though state health officials said Tuesday that Frieson “had known contact with another coronavirus patient,” her relatives don’t know how she contracted COVID-19, according to her brother.

“She doesn’t have high mobility, so however she got it, it was brought to her,” Richard Frieson said. “The only thing she gets out for is funerals. She got out for a funeral a couple weeks ago. She doesn’t really get out of the house much other than to go to church.”