A Southern Illinois man was killed by a train. His family is suing the railroad and a local farm.

BELLEVILLE — The family of a 23-year-old Waterloo man who was fatally struck by a train while working on a farm near Fults in 2019 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against his employers and the railroad.

Attorneys for David Matthews, father of the late Jonah Matthews, filed the lawsuit in St. Clair County Circuit Court last week. It alleges safety issues related to the railroad crossing and farm practices and asks for damages in excess of $50,000 for each of five counts.

That's the maximum amount that can be sought in filings under jurisdictional limits and is less than what attorneys will argue the family is due, according to Troy Walton, of the Walton Telken law firm in Edwardsville.

"What we're going to ask is for the family to be fairly and reasonably compensated for the very tragic and avoidable loss of their son and brother, as determined by a jury of their peers," he said.

Jonah Matthews is survived by his father, mother Debra and five brothers, Josh, Jacob, Jeremiah, Jesse and Jordan.

The family operates Deer Creek Farm in rural Monroe County, and Jonah raised his own cattle. But on June 14, 2019, the day of the accident, he was working for Waterloo-based Glendell H. Farms.