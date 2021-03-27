A third surge in Illinois? It’s a race between COVID-19 vaccinations and variants, and experts are concerned

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those rates are rising at roughly 2 to 3 percentage points a week now.

Illinois residents who have gotten the first of their two vaccine doses or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in recent months also have some degree of immunity.

For those partially vaccinated, researchers have said some protection typically develops within two weeks of the first dose, which begins to limit the likelihood of severe COVID-19 symptoms.

State data suggests another 8% of Illinois residents have reached that point. Even combined with the 13% of Illinoisans who are two weeks past their final dose, that’s still far from the 75% to 85% level that the state has said may be needed for herd immunity.

“We are not at a point where we can assume most people have started to get some protection from the vaccine because, unfortunately, it’s not true,” Arwady said.

People who have been exposed to the virus and survived possess antibodies that could help stave off infections, or at least serious effects. A University of Chicago model estimates that’s about 31% of Illinoisans.

Some people with antibodies are also getting vaccinated, which complicates the process of estimating how many Illinoisans have some level of immunity.