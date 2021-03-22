A year after his coronavirus shutdown, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker still facing questions over the ‘signature issue’ of his first term

But critics aren’t satisfied with the governor’s explanations of the agency’s early failings or with the persistent problems some residents are facing in accessing their benefits.

House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said the experiences of China and Europe early in the pandemic should made it clear early on that restrictions that would limit economic activity might become necessary in Illinois

“There should have been some foresight into what the effect would be upon our employees and the economy of Illinois,” Durkin said. “You’re going to shut down a lot of businesses. People are going to lose their jobs. It doesn’t take a lot to be able to look down the road and come to that conclusion that you sure as heck better have your Department of Employment Security in a position to be able to take on that massive onslaught of applications for support.”

Like other lawmakers, Durkin said these issues and others that have arisen over the past year could have been better addressed if the legislature had been more involved. He said former Speaker Michael Madigan bears some of the responsibility for that because he didn’t call the House back to Springfield except for an abbreviated emergency session in late May.