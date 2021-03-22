A year after his coronavirus shutdown, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker still facing questions over the ‘signature issue’ of his first term

Gov. J.B. Pritzker entered his second year in office in 2020 with a list of successes any Democrat eyeing another term in a deep-blue state would be thrilled to tout:
The first statewide infrastructure plan in a decade, a minimum wage hike set to hit $15 per hour in 2025, legal recreational marijuana, and even a bipartisan budget that Wall Street ratings agencies gave fair marks for taking small steps toward addressing some of the state’s chronic financial problems.
Then came the coronavirus.
As the pandemic took hold in Illinois last spring, the rookie governor won praise from officials on both sides of the aisle as well as political observers and public health experts for his decisive early steps to slow the spread of the deadly disease. Most notably, he issued an unprecedented statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect one year ago Sunday.
In the months since, however, Pritzker has had to fend off a barrage of criticism from industry leaders and lawmakers — Republicans and some fellow Democrats — over his evolving plans for reopening segments of the economy as state weathered two waves of the pandemic.
His administration also has been called to account for its struggles and missteps, and in several instances his aides and agency directors have provided answers that lawmakers have found wanting.
Pritzker repeatedly has sidestepped questions about whether he’ll seek a second term, telling the Chicago Tribune in a recent interview that he’s focused on the job of leading the state through the pandemic. On Friday night, however, Pritzker reported donating $35 million of his own money to his campaign account, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
If his name appears on the 2022 ballot as expected, he will enter the race playing defense on key issues, including the deaths of dozens of veterans amid COVID-19 outbreaks at state-run homes, the confusion-plagued rollout of coronavirus vaccinations and, perhaps most crucially, ongoing problems at the state unemployment agency that have left out-of-work residents frustrated and in desperate need of assistance.
The election is still more than a year away, and Pritzker on Thursday laid out a new path to normal for Illinois as more residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
But the lasting impacts of the pandemic on voters’ lives and the state government are sure to be central themes of next year’s race for governor.
For better or worse, “his signature issue is going to be the handling of the COVID crisis,” said John Jackson of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University.
“It’s both an asset and a liability,” Jackson said. “It’s an asset in that it’s executive branch. You expect executives to take charge and run the government.”
The liabilities are clear; Pritzker, acting largely alone, changed the lives of Illinois residents dramatically.
With rising vaccination rates and falling case counts, the coronavirus may be well behind us by the time voters have to decide whether to give Pritzker another term. But recent polling suggests he has work to do making a case for his handling of the crisis.
Ongoing surveys conducted by The COVID States Project, involving researchers from a four-university consortium that includes Northwestern, have monitored public attitudes surrounding the pandemic.
The group found that public approval of Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic has gone from 63.2% in the second half of April, about one month into his issuance of emergency restrictions, to 44.7% in February, the lowest of any sampling period in the survey.
But when asked about individual restrictive measures, Illinois residents surveyed in December and January, when the state was experiencing its deadliest stretch of the pandemic, were very supportive. They even endorsed some actions more stringent than those Pritzker had in place at the time.
That included 90% who backed guidance to stay at home and avoid group gatherings; 76% in support of limiting restaurants to carryout service; 74% supporting a ban on in-person teaching in grade and high schools; and 64% approving requirements that most businesses close.
Yet by using a series of executive orders to steer the state through the crisis, Jackson said, Pritzker also has opened himself up to attacks that he overstepped his authority and ignored the input of others.
“Republicans, long and short, will go after him on this and will say that he didn’t consult with anyone, he became a petty dictator and all of that,” Jackson said. “The ads kind of write themselves.”
Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods, who took on the leadership role in January, said Pritzker and his administration have rebuffed offers of input and assistance throughout the pandemic.
Most recently, the Senate GOP attempted to relay suggestions from local health departments about how to improve a vaccine rollout that has left both front-line officials and members of the public confused, McConchie said. “The governor’s response was, ‘They should work through local channels,’ ” he said.
“The No. 1 thing he could do is start treating the legislature as a coequal branch of government,” McConchie said. “His insistence upon continuing to go this whole thing alone is, I think, probably his biggest weakness.”
Pritzker defeated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner “essentially on the issue of competence,” McConchie said.
“He is providing a perfect opportunity for whomever is the next candidate to come along next cycle and say, ‘You decided to go it alone; you own all the responsibility for this,’ and run again on the issue of competence,” McConchie said.
The declared GOP candidates in the 2022 governor’s race — state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo — are southern Illinois conservatives who aren’t likely to appeal to the moderate voters in suburban Chicago who’ve become the deciding factor in statewide elections, Jackson said.
Support among top Republicans for Pritzker’s handling of pandemic evaporated quickly last spring, but dissatisfaction has swelled among some Democrats in the intervening months, particularly over his administration’s failure to handle the deluge of unemployment claims that have flooded the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Lawmakers in both parties say their offices are still fielding daily calls and emails from constituents — some forced out of work by restrictions Pritzker has placed on businesses — who are having trouble filing claims and can’t get help from the agency.
“When they come into your office and they’re looking for help, or at least they want to see, ‘Hey, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,’ and you can’t even offer that, that is tough,” said Democratic state Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates.
Crespo gives Pritzker “an A-plus-plus” for his early actions to slow transmission of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
But as time went on, he and other lawmakers grew frustrated at being left out of the decision-making process and a lack of transparency over the problems at the unemployment agency, he said.
Crespo chairs two House committees that have been holding hearings about the problems at the Department of Employment Security, including the committee responsible for the agency’s budget. He said he’s looking for a clearer understanding of the problems and better ideas for how to solve them.
Pritzker has pinned the blame for the problems at the department on underfunding by previous administrations and legislatures, the creation of new federal programs that have brought extra relief but also logistical challenges, and the sheer volume of claims that poured in last spring, which outstripped even the worst periods of the Great Recession.
The state handled more than 2.9 million new unemployment claims in 2020, up from roughly 500,000 in 2019.
Job losses began before Pritzker shut down indoor restaurant and bar service and later ordered a wide swath businesses to close, but his stay-at-home order put even more people out of work, at least temporarily.
Asked why he didn’t do more to prepare the system for the onslaught before ordering businesses to shut down, Pritzker said there simply wasn’t time between his March 9, 2020, disaster proclamation and March 20, when he announced his stay-at-home order that became effective the next day.
“We were dealing with putting in executive orders limiting gatherings, trying to understand how transmissible this virus really would be, looking at what we would do if we had to close schools and then actually closing schools, limiting the number of people who could go to a restaurant or a bar or then closing restaurants and bars,” Pritzker said. “I mean there were quite a lot of things that occurred during that 10-day period.
“Certainly, unemployment was one of them, but there’s no way that in 11 days you could put in systems that would deal with the deluge of unemployment that was coming in.”
The administration has since taken steps to address the problems, including hiring a new director at the unemployment agency and increasing call center capacity. Pritzker has called on lawmakers to allocate a combined $133 million in additional federal funds to the department this year and next year to continue upgrades.
But critics aren’t satisfied with the governor’s explanations of the agency’s early failings or with the persistent problems some residents are facing in accessing their benefits.
House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said the experiences of China and Europe early in the pandemic should made it clear early on that restrictions that would limit economic activity might become necessary in Illinois
“There should have been some foresight into what the effect would be upon our employees and the economy of Illinois,” Durkin said. “You’re going to shut down a lot of businesses. People are going to lose their jobs. It doesn’t take a lot to be able to look down the road and come to that conclusion that you sure as heck better have your Department of Employment Security in a position to be able to take on that massive onslaught of applications for support.”
Like other lawmakers, Durkin said these issues and others that have arisen over the past year could have been better addressed if the legislature had been more involved. He said former Speaker Michael Madigan bears some of the responsibility for that because he didn’t call the House back to Springfield except for an abbreviated emergency session in late May.
Democratic legislative leaders, however, were happy to delegate the pandemic response to Pritzker, effectively insulating their rank-and-file members from criticism over the restrictive actions taken in an election year. Or, as Republican state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield put it, Democratic leaders let Pritzker “run with it so they and their members didn’t have to own it.”
Despite grumbling among legislators, including some of their fellow Democrats, Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park said he believes “there is deep appreciation across the state for how seriously the governor took the pandemic” and that in following science and prioritizing public health, “I believe he saved lives.”
Harmon said complaints about Pritzker exercising too much authority come from “political grandstanding” representing a minority of the public and that his actions will be appreciated in greater numbers as time goes on.
“Notwithstanding the newspaper headlines generated by a loud minority, there are people all across the state who lost a loved one to COVID or had their own personal scare,” he said. “I think there’s more appreciation for the seriousness with which the governor treated this from the onset than might be known for quite some time.”
New House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside said that while the handling of unemployment claims “could have been better, could be better and should be better,” he thinks that overall Pritzker has done a good job amid an unprecedented crisis.
He credited Pritzker for using federal relief funds to provide rent and child care assistance and grants to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
“I honestly believe when it comes to the responses of other states, we probably stand out,” he said.
The General Assembly is back to work this spring, offering Pritzker an opportunity to restore relationships with legislators and, if recent COVID-19 trends hold, refocus the conversation on how the state will move forward from the pandemic.
Pritzker’s ambitions will be tempered somewhat by the failure of his graduated-rate income tax proposal, his key policy initiative that voters overwhelming rejected at the polls in November.
But an influx of $7.5 billion in direct federal aid from the coronavirus relief package President Joe Biden signed this month will help fill some of the budget holes created by pandemic-driven borrowing, while giving Pritzker an opportunity to work with the legislature in determining how the money will be spent.
Negotiations over a spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 also will provide a chance to address lawmakers’ issues and concerns. Other items on the governor’s agenda this spring include a comprehensive energy bill and another overhaul of government ethics laws in the wake of the ongoing public corruption investigation involving Commonwealth Edison.
Sen. Melinda Bush, a Grayslake Democrat, said she’s had more conversations with the governor’s office in the past few weeks than in the previous six months.
“It’s because they’re finally able, I think, to take a little bit of a breath here and start working on all the other issues that really impact the state,” Bush said.