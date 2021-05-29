Abortions in Illinois increased almost 10% in one year

That battle will come to a head when the Supreme Court in the next term takes up a controversial Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. The case is considered a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. If the law is upheld, the case could usher in similar restrictions in other states that have tried to limit abortion, some in Midwestern states bordering Illinois.

For example, mid-2019 legislation in neighboring Missouri banned abortions after eight weeks gestation, though this portion of the law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

In contrast, Illinois around the same time passed the 2019 Reproductive Health Act, sweeping legislation that established abortion as a “fundamental right” statewide. The act also solidified the legality of abortion in Illinois if Roe v. Wade were ever eroded or overturned, which would send the matter of abortion rights back to the authority of individual states.

The total number of abortions in Illinois rose about 7% in 2018 after staying relatively flat in 2017. The number of women crossing state lines to have an abortion in Illinois has grown each year since 2014, although the number of overall abortions statewide has fluctuated over those same years.

