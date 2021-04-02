Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum cuts ties with foundation

The two groups had a deadline of March 31 to reach a relationship. The foundation wanted to extend the deadline, which it said the state and ALPLM refused to do. The foundation's understanding on March 31 was that negotiations would continue and it was "blindsided" by the museum's announcement Thursday.

"We are puzzled and disappointed at this entirely-avoidable outcome. We are especially shocked and dismayed that, on March 31, the State and ALPLM unilaterally moved to evict the Foundation from our offices," the foundation said.

The museum said there was little choice but to move the foundation out of its space when the agreement expired.

"Without a written agreement, the ALPLM cannot allow a private foundation to continue using rent-free state office space, solicit money on state property or seek donations in the ALPLM's name," ALPLM said.

Both sides said they were open to future negotiations, however, the foundation wants to wait until the new director of the ALPLM takes over in June. ALPLM said the change will have "little effect" for visitors. Items purchased by the foundation for the museum are part of a separate agreement. Memberships sold through the foundation will continue to be honored until it expires or March 31, 2022, whichever comes first.