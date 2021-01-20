Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation honors actor Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise, who is best known for his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," is joining a prestigious list in his home state.

Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation recently announced Sinise as this year's winner of its annual Lincoln Leadership Prize. During a virtual ceremony in April, the award-winning actor and philanthropist will be recognized for his commitment to helping support veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families.

"President Lincoln cared deeply about the troops, and there are few people today who care more — and do more — for our men and women in uniform and their families than Gary Sinise," said Sergio "Satch" Pecori, chairman of the ALPLF Board of Directors. "While we, of course, can't speak for President Lincoln, we believe he would be most supportive of this choice."

Established in 2006, the Lincoln Leadership Prize honors individuals for a lifetime of service in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln. Previous winners of the award include former United State Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.