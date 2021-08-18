 Skip to main content
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library seeks volunteers

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will hold an orientation for new volunteers on Sept. 8.

Volunteers tell the story of Lincoln and will learn how to join the team that greets visitors, assists at events, helps researchers and more.

The one-hour session is at 5:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at 112 N. Sixth St. in Springfield. 

Volunteers will be asked to attend additional training sessions at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 5.

Register by Sept. 7 at 217-558-8872.

