Activist priest Pfleger 'devastated' over abuse allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — Activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger said Wednesday he's “devastated” and “angry” over allegations of sexual abuse that occurred decades ago.

“I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God. Please keep me in prayer and the Faith Community of St. Sabina," Pfleger said in a message posted on Facebook.

“Pray also for the person, my life is more than a 40 year old accusation, and on that and my Faith I will stand,” the message said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday that its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. It said Pfleger has agreed to step aside as pastor of and to live away from St. Sabina Parish while the sexual abuse allegations are investigated.

Pfleger has served as pastor at St. Sabina since 1981. As an anti-gun violence advocate he has become one of Chicago’s most outspoken activists, leading marches to bring attention to the issue. His most recent march was on New Year’s Eve, when he led dozens along Michigan Avenue to exhort city leaders to pay attention to the "virus of violence.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0