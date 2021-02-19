Activists hammer Mayor Lori Lightfoot for spending $281.5M in federal COVID-19 money on Chicago police payroll

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to use $281.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover Chicago Police Department payroll costs during the early months of the pandemic drew an angry rebuke Thursday from activists and aldermen who said the money could have instead provided badly needed housing, health care and business lifelines to struggling residents.

During a news conference organized by the United Working Families political organization, community organizers laid out what they said would have been more worthy uses of the money.

Amika Tendaji, executive director of Black Lives Matter Chicago, said myriad grassroots outreach groups could have used some of the funding to help people struggling during the pandemic, instead of seeing it go to a police department that too often works against residents.

“This is a city that also is under a consent decree, that’s already being watched by the federal government because its officers could not follow the law and were already brutalizing its citizens, and doubled down on that over the summer,” Tendaji said.