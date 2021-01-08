Activists in Kenosha move carefully after US Capitol chaos

“We’re trying to keep the city relatively quiet," Isaac Wallner, another activist, said Thursday. "We want to keep everybody safe and don’t want to fit into a narrative that we’re destructive.”

Leaders of Kenosha, a civil rights group that has repeatedly called for peaceful demonstration, later announced a plan to march Monday afternoon to demand Sheskey be fired.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has been speaking to activist groups to encourage what he called “a nonviolent civil uprising.” That, he said, could include sit-ins, shutdowns of highways and boycotts to apply pressure on the city, state and federal government to change laws and policies that enable officers to avoid charges.

Still, a state of emergency remains in effect for the city of 100,000 people on the Wisconsin-Illinois border about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Chicago. National Guard troops remain in the city, and most downtown businesses were boarded up Thursday.

Sherry Ludwig's shop, Bisou Lingerie, is among the many downtown businesses that are protected by plywood. She said looters in August smashed her front window, stole her cash register and did about $35,000 worth of damage that took six weeks to repair.