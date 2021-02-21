 Skip to main content
Actress Jennie Garth wins big for Central Illinois food bank
Actress Jennie Garth wins big for Central Illinois food bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A food bank in central Illinois is $168,000 richer thanks to actress Jennie Garth.

Garth is donating the money that she won on ABC's “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” to the Springfield-based Central Illinois Foodbank.

Why the Central Illinois Foodbank is getting a $168,000 'Wheel of Fortune' prize

“It doesn’t come around too too often, so we were really excited and blessed to receive the gift because an extra $168,600 really means a lot of food going out,” said Adam Handy, partner resource coordinator for the food bank. “It really helps us continue the work we’re already doing.”

Garth, an Illinois native who grew up outside Urbana, wanted to do something to help people in the food bank's 21-county service area with her winnings from her successful answer in the “food and drink” category on Thursday's episode, Handy said.

Garth starred in the television shows, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “What I Like About You.”

