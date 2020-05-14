Adler Planetarium lays off 120 staffers during coronavirus closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — In the same week that it virtually celebrated its 90th birthday, Adler Planetarium laid off 120 employees in anticipation of continued revenue loss while its building is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said Thursday morning.

"The Adler made the difficult decision to reduce our staff in order to help the Adler survive and continue to serve Chicago and the world in the post-pandemic future,” Senior Manager of Public Relations Jennifer Howell said via email.

Those let go include full- and part-timers and make up a significant portion of the workforce, but further details about what jobs they held were not immediately available. The museum will “reassess” staffing needs when it is able to open again, she said.

Adler had 308 employees at the time it filed its 2018 federal taxes.

“The Adler has maintained payroll for all full-time and part-time staff since our closure.” Howell’s email said. “Those individuals whose positions have been eliminated will continue to receive standard compensation for 60 days and benefits through the end of July.”