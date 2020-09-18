Adult obesity rates are up, reaching nearly 32% in Illinois, and the COVID-19 pandemic could push the rate higher, new report finds

Adult obesity rates are on the rise, reaching 31.6% in Illinois, with higher rates among Black and Latino populations, a study found.
The report by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Trust for America’s Health found the obesity rate among adults nationwide passed 40% for the first time, and food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic could put more Americans at risk for obesity in the future.
In Illinois, the obesity rate is 40.5% among Black adults and 34.6% among Latino adults, the study found.
John Auerbach, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, said the higher rates among those groups are partly because many can’t afford healthier food options, which tend to be more expensive. Auerbach said another reason is low-income neighborhoods tend to have more fast-food restaurants and convenience stores rather than grocery stores.
“One of the counterintuitive things about obesity is that it’s correlated with poverty. The poorer you are, the more likely you are to be obese,” he said.
Families with tight budgets will buy the least expensive foods, which tend to have more calories and lack nutritional value, Auerbach said.
“With more food insecurity growing as a result of COVID, there are more people who are becoming unemployed and have less money in their pockets. It’s one reason we see obesity rising along with the downturn in the economy,” he said.
Obesity can increase the chances of developing health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Researchers are studying the relationship between obesity and COVID-19, but there’s some evidence that obesity can increase the likelihood of serious complications from a coronavirus infection, the report said.
Auerbach said personal choice, including the ability to choose healthier food options, is limited for low-income people.
“The research shows what is effective is changing the conditions in peoples' lives so that the easy choice, the choice that’s possible for you, is the healthy choice,” he said.
Overall, Illinois ranked 30th among states with the highest adult obesity rates. Nationwide, the obesity rate was 42.4% for adults, which has increased by 26% since 2008, according to the report.
