Affordable Care Act marketplace to reopen in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois will reopen the Affordable Care Act marketplace Monday as part of a national effort to help people get health insurance coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state will be starting a special enrollment period that will run from Monday through May 15. The move was made possible thanks to an executive order signed Jan. 28 by President Joe Biden, part of a series of moves designed to strengthen the ACA in his first days in office.

Pritzker said in a news release that providing this service now helps to make sure that more people in Illinois are covered as the pandemic continues to rage throughout the state.

"Access to health care is a right, not a privilege, and ensuring you and your loved ones are covered is even more essential as we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Pritzker said. "I applaud the Biden-Harris administration for their commitment to supporting states during this historic time and giving Illinois residents the tools they need to stay safe."

