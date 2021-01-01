After 2020, New Year’s resolutions might look different for 2021. Experts suggest taking it a little easier on yourself.

Some forms of self-care Saltz recommends are deep breathing, talking to someone you trust for social support, aerobic exercise, yoga, meditative practices and therapy.

“Whatever it is, choosing something that’s not a drastic behavioral change, because drastic behavioral change takes a lot of effort and setting yourself up to feel failed is not a good solution in this year,” says Saltz. “Pick something bite-sized. If you accomplish it, you’ll feel good, and if you want to do more after that, no one’s stopping you.”

She suggests choosing something that feels like a step in the right direction, rather than resolving that you are going to be a different person. “You can even take that bite-sized idea and bring it into further bite-sizes, so that you can feel accomplished. You made a goal and succeeded.”

Keswin notes that we love to make New Year’s resolutions, but they often don’t work. According to U.S. News & World Report, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by mid-February. Because of this, she advises creating rituals instead of resolutions. Many resolutions are hard to maintain as they involve breaking habits and routines. A ritual should be something you already love to do, but you can elevate it with intention, repetition and meaning.