After 76 days in the hospital, an Aurora Vietnam vet returned home after battling COVID-19, but his 34-year-old son didn't.

Matt said he was touched by the honor.

"I told my American Legion commander that I wish they could have done this when we got home from 'Nam, but 49 years later, I got my parade," Matt said. "It wasn't the way I wanted it, but I got it."

But even after he was home, COVID-19 was still front in center in his life. He said the virus has long-term side effects that both he and Lori are still fighting months later.

"This is not something to take nonchalantly," Matt said of the coronavirus. "My wife had the mild version and she was in so much pain she couldn't go up or down the stairs for months."

While Matt and Lori deal with the lingering effects of the disease, they are also trying to deal with the emotions of the loss of their son. They are not alone. Chris' children, a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, are also still trying to understand the loss of their father.

"He'll draw pictures of his dad in the sky and say 'it's Daddy in heaven,'" Amy said of the 4-year-old. "We'll always roll the windows down and he'll look up and say, 'Hi Daddy.'"

Chris' death at 34 is a warning, Matt said, that COVID-19 doesn't just kill older people.

"It's hard with the holidays because people want to be together and I'll admit it in the beginning, I was that person too," Amy said. "I thought it was just like the flu until I started seeing it. Now, these last few months have been a blur. It was a clump of time that all melted together that I can't even remember."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0