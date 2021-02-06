After cheerleaders’ claims of sexual harassment and racial bias, Northwestern University vows to ‘listen to concerns’ from current and former team members

A week after a scathing lawsuit raised questions about the treatment of Northwestern University cheerleaders at events that allegedly made them vulnerable to sexual harassment, school officials announced a plan to meet with current and former squad members “to offer support and listen to concerns,” according to school communications sent Friday.

“Over the last week, we have heard from many in our community who are upset about allegations of harassment and discrimination within our Cheer Team,” said a university message sent to students, faculty and parents. “At Northwestern, we must not tolerate any form of harassment or discrimination, and we must continue the vital work of ending it.”

In a separate outreach to current and former cheerleaders, university leaders said they will hold a “confidential” Zoom meeting Monday to “listen to your concerns, hear from you about the support you need to help navigate this difficult time and determine how we can begin the healing process,” according to an email obtained by the Tribune.

Officials from student affairs, the department of athletics and recreation and the equity office, which handles Title IX investigations, are expected to attend the meeting, according to the email.