After losing mother, grandmother and uncle to COVID-19, Illinois family tries to move forward

Her mother died at 9:07 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Again, they traveled to the funeral home. They spent two hours looking at caskets. None felt right. They bought bright flowers, to mirror her personality. They chose an outfit and shoes that she loved.

At her memorial, people came up to Karina Reyes one by one to tell her how her mother had put a smile on their face, a memory of a moment about her kindness.

“To me, my mom was such a hero,” she said. “She was never the type of person to expect anything in return.”

Lydia Maldonado, a friend for more than a decade, said Elvia Mendoza would go out of her way to help others, dropping everything to help and bringing food when family members were sick. She loved their Dunkin’ Donuts runs for sweet tea and catch-ups.

“This lady had such a big heart, you wouldn’t even believe,” she said.

An immigrant who grew up in Mexico and came to the United States as a teenager, Elvia Mendoza had worked hard her entire life cleaning houses and schools, her daughter said. Decades after arriving, her immigration interview was finally scheduled, said her lawyer, Ruth Dunning. She was expected to get a green card; a December immigration interview had to be canceled when she became sick.