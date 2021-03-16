After nearing a deal for probation, ‘serial stowaway’ is arrested again for allegedly attempting to sneak onto a flight at O’Hare

Two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for attempting to sneak onto a flight at O’Hare International Airport, “serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman was arrested again there illegally attempting to board another plane, authorities said.
Hartman, 69, was arrested by Chicago police at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday for trespassing, officials said.
Hartman was on an electronic ankle bracelet as part of her pretrial release in a pending trespassing case — a case that seemed on the brink of resolution when prosecutors and defense announced they had reached a plea agreement in another recent incident involving her. The new arrest may endanger that arrangement.
About two hours before the arrest Tuesday, the Cook County sheriff’s department learned Hartman had left the residential facility where she had been staying while on electronic monitoring, the department said in a statement.
The sheriff’s department said it tracked her movements Tuesday through the GPS on her ankle bracelet and that staffers tried calling her on a phone built into the device, but she didn’t answer.
Investigators learned she was heading toward O’Hare, according to the sheriff’s department, which notified Chicago police that she was in the vicinity of Terminal 1, home to United Airlines flights.
“An alarm siren was activated on Hartman’s device, and she was taken into custody by Chicago police,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Hartman did not enter any secure areas.”
Hartman is expected to be sent to Cook County Jail and the sheriff’s department plans to seek approval for a felony escape charge.
The arrest comes two weeks after a court hearing in which Hartman’s attorneys and prosecutors said they had reached the plea deal on her pending case: 18 months of probation, plus court-ordered mental health treatment.
Formal plea proceedings had not begun, but Judge Peggy Chiampas pre-emptively put attorneys on notice that she was not inclined to agree to that sentence. Hartman’s 2019 arrest at O’Hare violated the terms of her probation for a 2018 trespassing case. Chiampas balked at giving another probation to someone who had previously violated.
Nevertheless, Hartman’s attorney expressed hope that Chiampas would change her mind once she learned the complete facts of the case. A prison sentence, even a negligible one, would interrupt Hartman’s mental health treatment.
Hartman, who has a long history of trying to sneak onto flights in Chicago and around the country, was arrested at O’Hare in October 2019 just as she was trying to pass the second of two security checkpoints, prosecutors have said.
She spent time in Cook County Jail before being released about a year ago in an effort to release low-risk detainees in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. She is on a county electronic monitoring program and was placed at a West Side facility that provides supportive and transitional housing.
The 2019 arrest violated her probation sentence for sneaking past O’Hare security in January 2018, boarding a jet and flying to London’s Heathrow Airport without a ticket.