After traveling hundreds of miles for the first COVID-19 shot, can you get the second dose closer to home? Vaccine providers are divided.

“I just wanted to get this over and done with as soon as possible,” said Galvin, 51. “That was my goal. And if I couldn’t have switched it, I would have driven down again.”

On various social media sites, posts seek guidance on the best way to cancel second doses and reschedule to a more convenient location. Some of these vaccine-seekers cite a number of hardships that make travel difficult: The long drive is tough on older patients. Employers won’t allow more time off. Unexpected car problems suddenly make travel impossible.

But vaccine providers locally and across the country have different policies and philosophies about changing locations for the second dose: While some public health officials and private pharmacies say they have no problem with folks booking appointments in different locations, some counties in Illinois and providers in other states forbid the practice and turn away vaccine-seekers if they received a first dose in another location.

Illinois Department of Public Health guidance says patients should schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccine at the same location where they received their first dose, to help ensure proper allocation of doses to providers.