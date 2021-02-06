After Tribune story, Illinois county reverses decision; will allow pregnant and lactating women to get COVID-19 vaccines

Kane County, Illinois, officials have reversed a policy that denied COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant and lactating women.

In a statement released Friday, the Kane County Health Department issued a clarification saying it would provide vaccines to pregnant and lactating women. The decision came after consultations with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC and ACOG have been recommending that pregnant and lactating women have access to vaccines.

In a statement released this week, ACOG cited reports of pregnant patients being denied vaccines and called this “concerning” and “unethical.”

Because pregnant women are at an elevated risk of getting severely ill should they contract the virus, denying them the vaccines not only “violates their bodily autonomy,” the group said, it “also puts them at risk of severe outcomes and death related to COVID-19 illness.” Black and Latina women are especially at risk.