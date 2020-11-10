After winter break, Peoria schools plan on temporary remote learning to prevent spread of COVID-19

PEORIA — Students in all grades in Peoria Public Schools will retreat to an all-remote learning plan upon returning from their winter break in January.

That is if the district can make it that long.

"We will be monitoring the numbers (of cases of COVID-19) very closely between Thanksgiving break and Christmas break and be prepared as a district to retreat to distance learning if we continue to see increases (in cases)," Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat told the board on Monday.

Thanksgiving break starts Nov. 25 and students are scheduled to return Nov. 30 Winter break is from Dec. 21 (last day of school Dec. 18) until Jan. 5. Now, students and teachers will stay out of school buildings until Jan. 19 and return to a remote learning plan.

The 14-day period will serve as district-wide quarantine plan guarding against any students and staff members who might have traveled out of the area or attended large gatherings during the holiday season and came in contact with the virus, Kherat said.